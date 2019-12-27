× Port Clinton police to hold daily briefings on missing 14-year-old

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Port Clinton Police Department will hold daily briefings at 3 p.m. on missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly until he returns.

Harley was last seen on his way to school on Dec. 20 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. He was wearing glasses, gray sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.

“Harley will not warm up to anybody who will approach him all I can ask if the public sees Harley call whatever agency call 911,” said Police Chief Robert Hickman.

Police said the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information is urged to call 419-734-3121.

Continuing coverage here