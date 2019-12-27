× Police issue ‘critical missing person’ alert for 12-year-old Georgia girl last seen Christmas night

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since late evening on Christmas.

According to Henry County Police, Halleigh Marie McNeil was last seen between 10 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say she ran away from her Stockbridge home and is considered a “critical missing person.”

McNeil is reportedly 5’3″ tall, weighing 135 lbs. She has brown eyes and long, braided black hair.

She was last seen wearing black-and-white jogging pants, a green and blue shirt and a blue Adidas jacket.

Anyone with information about McNeil’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Katie Turner at (770) 288-8257 or email KatieTurner@co.henry.ga.us. You can also call the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at (770) 957-9121.

