More tickets released for Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Cleveland performances

Posted 11:32 am, December 27, 2019, by

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Photo courtesy: Live Nation_

CLEVELAND (WJW)– More tickets were released on Friday for Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s performances in Cleveland.

The new tour “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” has shows 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets start at $49.50.

TSO, known for its pyrotechnics and light shows, started touring in 1999 and has released seven studio albums.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets

