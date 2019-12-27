× More tickets released for Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Cleveland performances

CLEVELAND (WJW)– More tickets were released on Friday for Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s performances in Cleveland.

The new tour “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” has shows 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets start at $49.50.

TSO, known for its pyrotechnics and light shows, started touring in 1999 and has released seven studio albums.

