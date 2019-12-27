Legendary radio shock jock Don Imus dies at 79

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: *EXCLUSIVE* Radio personality Don Imus speaks at the 2010 AFTRA AMEE Awards at The Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel on February 22, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for AFTRA)

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. (WJW) — Legendary radio shock jock Don Imus has passed away.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 79-year-old died at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve. The cause of death was not released.

“Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son,” Imus’ family said in a statement provided to the news outlet.

Imus hosted the radio show “Imus in the Morning” for nearly 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters.

The family is asking that any donations be made to the Imus Ranch Foundation.

