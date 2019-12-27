Friday forecast: Spotty showers and a cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The countdown to 2020 is on! We’re sticking with our mild trend as we close out 2019.

We're seeing spotty rain showers Friday morning, courtesy of a cold front moving in. We will start out on a warm note but drop into the 40s in the afternoon and the upper 30s by dinnertime.

A dry start to the weekend. However, rain is on the horizon for Sunday. It will be soggy, windy and warm.

It's turning colder as we ring in 2020! A system may swipe us as we ring in the New Year. Added a wintry mix to the forecast on the last day of the year. This should be out by the time you wake up on New Year’s Day.

