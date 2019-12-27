Disney World to live stream ‘Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks’ on New Year’s Eve

Posted 8:30 pm, December 27, 2019, by

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — If you can’t make it to the most magical place on earth for New Year’s Eve, don’t worry. There’s still a way to be a part of the fun!

Disney World announced on their blog that they will live stream “Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks” at 11:45 p.m. ET on December 31.

“We’ll be starting the live stream a few minutes before midnight to share some highlights of what to expect from our parks in 2020!” said a spokesperson.

To watch the live stream, head over to the Disney Parks Blog.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.