Disney World to live stream ‘Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks’ on New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — If you can’t make it to the most magical place on earth for New Year’s Eve, don’t worry. There’s still a way to be a part of the fun!

Disney World announced on their blog that they will live stream “Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks” at 11:45 p.m. ET on December 31.

“We’ll be starting the live stream a few minutes before midnight to share some highlights of what to expect from our parks in 2020!” said a spokesperson.

To watch the live stream, head over to the Disney Parks Blog.