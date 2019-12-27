Deputies find cat outside sheriff’s office, discover she had been missing since Hurricane Irma in 2017

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — In a remarkable twist of fate, a cat who had been missing since 2017 has finally returned home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office originally posted about the cat on Facebook after she showed up outside District III on Christmas Eve. Deputies said she seemed very domesticated and began looking for her owner.

Well, on Friday, they took her to the vet and discovered she was microchipped. That in turned helped them track down her owner.

The pair has since been reunited and Eva, as she was apparently named, is now safe and sound back at home.