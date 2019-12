Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The countdown to 2020 is on! Temperatures continue to fall through the day. Grab your winter coat we’ll be back in the 30s later this evening!

A dry start to the weekend with a soggy finish. A soaker moves in Sunday. Widespread rain showers will bring 1-2″.

Turning colder as we ring in the new year! A wintry mix has been added to the forecast on the last day of the year. This should be out by the time you wake up on New Year’s Day.

