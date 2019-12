Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers as Cleveland's Own throughout the month of December.

Karen McLeod is the executive director of Extended Housing, a Lake County nonprofit.

The group is dedicated to ending and preventing homelessness for those with severe mental illness.

She's dedicated herself to this cause for the last 18 years.

