Cleveland police searching for vehicle stolen with 12-year-old boy inside

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

According to the department, the vehicle was taken by an unknown person from West 46th and Clark Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

The car is a 2008 silver Saturn Vue with Ohio temp tag J379263.

The child is named Kenyatta Nalls. He is 5’4″ and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

