Canton teen assaulted, robbed of new bicycle

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the juveniles involved in a robbery on Sunday.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was assaulted by five or six other juveniles in the area of 8th Street NW and Arlington Avenue NW at about 4:45 p.m., Canton police said. The suspects also stole the teen’s new blue Roadmaster mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Shaffer at 330-438-4442. Anonymous tips can be sent via text to TIP411 by starting your message with “CANTON.”