Buehler’s Fresh Foods recalls more than 4,000 pounds of meat
WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW)– Buehler’s Fresh Foods issued a voluntary recall for 2,628 pounds of Buehler’s Homemade Meat Loaf, 1,439.8 pounds of Buehler’s Homemade Ham Loaf, and 406.5 pounds of Italian Style Stuffed Meat Balls with Marinara Sauce
The grocery store chain said foreign material was found in one of the ingredients. A retail employee made the discovery during producing on Thursday.
Buehler’s said there have been no reports of adverse reactions from eating these items. The items should be discarded or returned to the store.
The products involved were offered for sale during the following times:
- Buehler’s Homemade Meat Loaf: Aug. 29, 2019 – Dec. 26, 2019
- Buehler’s Homemade Ham Loaf: Sept. 11, 2019 – Dec. 26, 2019
- Italian Style Stuffed Meatballs with Marinara Sauce: Oct. 9, 2019 – Dec. 26, 2019
The items were sold at the following Buehler’s locations:
- Buehler’s 336 N Market St. Wooster, Ohio 44691
- Buehler’s 417 South Broadway St. New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663
- Buehler’s 1055 Sugarbush Dr. Ashland, Ohio 44805
- Buehler’s 1114 West High St. Orrville, Ohio 44667
- Buehler’s 275 Forest Meadows Medina, Ohio 44256
- Buehler’s 830 South 2nd St. Coshocton, Ohio 43812
- Buehler’s 175 Great Oaks Trail Wadsworth, Ohio 44281
- Buehler’s 3540 Burbank Rd. Wooster, Ohio 44691
- Buehler’s 3000 North Wooster Ave. Dover, Ohio 44622
- Buehler’s 3626 Medina Rd. Medina, Ohio 44256
- Buehler’s 7138 Fulton Dr. NW Canton, Ohio 44718
- Buehler’s 4045 South Main St. Akron, Ohio 44319
- Buehler’s 2226 Lincoln Way NW Massillon, OH 44647