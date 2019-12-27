× Buehler’s Fresh Foods recalls more than 4,000 pounds of meat

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW)– Buehler’s Fresh Foods issued a voluntary recall for 2,628 pounds of Buehler’s Homemade Meat Loaf, 1,439.8 pounds of Buehler’s Homemade Ham Loaf, and 406.5 pounds of Italian Style Stuffed Meat Balls with Marinara Sauce

The grocery store chain said foreign material was found in one of the ingredients. A retail employee made the discovery during producing on Thursday.

Buehler’s said there have been no reports of adverse reactions from eating these items. The items should be discarded or returned to the store.

The products involved were offered for sale during the following times:

Buehler’s Homemade Meat Loaf: Aug. 29, 2019 – Dec. 26, 2019

Buehler’s Homemade Ham Loaf: Sept. 11, 2019 – Dec. 26, 2019

Italian Style Stuffed Meatballs with Marinara Sauce: Oct. 9, 2019 – Dec. 26, 2019

The items were sold at the following Buehler’s locations: