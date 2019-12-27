× Authorities issue post holiday safety tips in effort to prevent theft, fires

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is providing residents with tips to keep your home safe and secure after Christmas.

Officials say it is important to know how to properly dispose of boxes from your holiday treasures.

They say putting boxes for big-ticket items, such as a new TV or gaming console, on the curb can make you a target for thieves who now know what’s inside your home.

Instead, residents should consider taking their boxes to a recycling drop-off location or using a box cutter to break up the packaging so it fits your trash cans.

You should also put the box pieces at the bottom of your trash cans, under other trash, because thieves have reportedly been known to peek into trash containers looking for things that indicate items of value.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office also says to never leave your new gifts visible through your windows. They also encourage residents to leave lights on when you leave your house at night, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Additionally, authorities remind citizens not to burn wrapping paper or your Christmas tree in the fireplace.

The rapid burning and excessive heat can damage the firebox and chimney, which can create a serious fire hazard.

They advise that you discard your tree soon after Christmas before it becomes a fire hazard. You also shouldn’t put it in your garage or lean it against your house.