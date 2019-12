AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a new jaguar.

Milan, a 3-year-old female, came from the San Antonio Zoo. She enjoys boxes, meatballs and fish.

The Akron Zoo said she is getting acclimated to her new home and care team behind the scenes. She will make her public debut when the weather gets warmer.

The zoo’s 18-year-old jaguar, Naom, died in November following complications from breast cancer.