69-year-old woman killed in fatal crash in Wayne County, troopers say

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed a 69-year-old woman.

According to a press release, it happened at the intersection of Moreland Road and Nonpariel Road in Franklin Township around 5 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Troopers said Beverley Graybill was driving northbound when she failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection getting struck by a passenger van.

Graybill’s vehicle then wnet off the road and hit a house. The van ran into a tree.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was wearing his seatbelt and was treated for minor injuries.

Troopers said this is the third traffic fatality in four days.

The crash remains under investigation.