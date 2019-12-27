× 29-year-old woman killed in I-480W crash that closed highway Thursday night

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A 29-year-old woman was killed in a Thursday night crash that closed a portion of I-480 West.

According to police, a portion of the interstate was closed around 10:45 p.m. due to a crash in Garfieldld Heights near the Broadway exit. Drivers were encouraged to get off the highway at the Lee Road exit.

The interstate reopened around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Specific details about the crash have yet to be released.

However, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed to FOX 8 on Friday morning that a woman was killed in the accident.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Continuing coverage, here.