MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– A music store in Mansfield is asking for help locating a stolen guitar.

Two suspects walked out of Metronome Music on Trimble Road without paying for the guitar on Thursday, the shop said. They got away in a silver Chrysler. Metronome Music posted video of the suspects on its Facebook page.

The Godin acoustic guitar is valued at $1,800, according to the police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield police.