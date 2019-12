Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are looking for a driver after a woman was hit by a car on the city's west side.

Police responded to the 3100 block of W. 52nd St. around 11 p.m. on Christmas.

A woman in her 30s had been hit by a vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

FOX 8 crews saw police officers photographing pieces of a red tailgate at the scene.