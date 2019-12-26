Three-legged dog named ‘Rusty’ rescued from Georgia, now looking for forever home in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) -- A three-legged dog named Rusty may have had a rough start to life, but he is now heading to Northeast Ohio in hopes of finding a forever home.

Rusty, who is a one-year-old chocolate lab mix was found wandering along a dirt road in rural Georgia with a hind leg so badly injured it had to be amputated.

“Unfortunately that happens a lot where people dump their animals in the wilderness and either expect them to become food for another bigger animal or hope somebody finds them, it’s sad,” said Stefanie Merkosky, Development Director at the Northeast Ohio SPCA in Parma.

Merkowsky said many of the shelters in southern states are kill shelters, so years back, a non-profit group called "Puppy Pipeline" began rescuing them and transporting them to Ohio and other pet-friendly states.

In 2018, they brought about 40 dogs displaced by Hurricane Michael to the Parma shelter.

“We feel that no animal that has no medical reason to put down, should ever be euthanized,” said Merkosky.

She said Rusty is incredibly resilient and has a positive temperament.

“I’m told he is super friendly, super energetic and loves other dogs. We don’t know how he is with cats, but he would do really well with a family with kids that's able to get him outside and be active with him,” said Merkosky.

Despite being a “tripod”, they say there is no reason why he shouldn’t have an entirely normal life.

Rusty will arrive in town on Friday morning.

He will then be checked out by a veterinarian and should be available for adoption within a few days.

Northeast Ohio SPCA shelter and Clinic is located at 9555 Brookpark Rd, Parma, OH 44129. The phone number is 216-351-7387.

Click here for more information on Puppy Pipeline Rescue of Georgia.