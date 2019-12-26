Suspects caught on camera breaking into Paint Medics in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Surveillance cameras were rolling outside Paint Medics on State Road in Cleveland as two men broke into the business and stole a number of valuables.

Owner Chuck Kocinski said last Thursday, two men cut the fence and broke into the trailer in his parking lot.

“The view is obstructed by the van, but you can see them going back and forth to the parking lot, emptying out the trailer, and loading it into their personal van,” said Kocinski.

Kocinski said the two tried to break into the building but were unsuccessful.

However, they managed to get away with thousands of dollars worth of products and power tools Kocinski was using for home renovation project.

“I went to Second District to file a report and it was a slap in the face. They didn’t even want to see the video. They said detectives would call me. I still haven’t heard anything back yet,” said Kocinski.

Paint Medics is among a number of area businesses that have been hit recently.

On Dec. 6, a suspect was caught on camera breaking into Marble Builder Direct on Brook Park Road and then stealing all kinds of valuables.

That company is less than a mile away from Paint Medics.