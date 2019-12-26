Reward increased for missing teen in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) - There is now a $4,000 reward for information leading to the safe return to 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

The Sandusky Co-Founder of Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children has donated $2,000, matching the reward from Port Clinton police and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanErten.

Harley was last seen on his way to school December 20 between 6 and 7 a.m.

He was wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.

Law enforcment is concerned for his safety.

If you can help, call (419)734-3121.

