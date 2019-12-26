Police search for 5-year-old Michigan boy with autism last seen playing in his yard on Christmas Day

SIX LAKES, Mich. (WJW) — Michigan State Police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Day.

Michigan State Police began searching for Beau Belson after he disappeared Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., according to Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

Authorities say he was playing in the yard outside his Six Lakes house with other family members before he went missing.

His family canvased the area and were unable to find him, prompting them to contact police.

On Thursday, state troopers, K-9s, MSP aviation units and civilians, with the guidance of the Belvidere firefighters, aided in the search. As of noon, Belson has still not been located.

He is 36″ tall and 40 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dinosaur footie pajamas and black boots.

Police say Beau has autism but is able to communicate.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253, Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or call 911.