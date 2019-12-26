Northeast Ohio enjoying 60 degree temps, warmer than some parts of California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Oh the weather outside is fright -- we mean gorgeous!

Right now, it's currently in the mid-60s, which isn't what most of us would expect for this time of year. That's about 25-30 degrees above average!

In fact, if you take a look around the country, you'll see it's warmer here in Northeast Ohio than other places like Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.

Unfortunately by next week, these temps will be swapped out for the 30s and 40s.

So enjoy it while you can!