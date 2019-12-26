× National Council of Negro Women holds free, public celebration on 1st day of Kwanzaa

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Our FOX 8 family wants to wish you a happy first day of Kwanzaa!

The National Council of Negro Women held a free celebration Thursday morning at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst Library to kick off the weeklong holiday.

The event was focused on “rejoicing in the traditions of Kwanzaa” and featured a candle lighting ceremony, readings, music, pouring of the liberation and a Kwanzaa Karamu, which means great feast.

Kwanzaa is a weeklong holiday celebrating African-American culture. It focuses on family and community.

Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the following seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

A candle is lit every night on a kinara, a seven-branched candelabra.

On December 31 a feast takes place before the holiday wraps up on January 1.