National Council of Negro Women holds free, public celebration on 1st day of Kwanzaa

Posted 2:37 pm, December 26, 2019, by

(WJW Photo)

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Our FOX 8 family wants to wish you a happy first day of Kwanzaa!

The National Council of Negro Women held a free celebration Thursday morning at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst Library to kick off the weeklong holiday.

The event was focused on “rejoicing in the traditions of Kwanzaa” and featured a candle lighting ceremony, readings, music, pouring of the liberation and a Kwanzaa Karamu, which means great feast.

Kwanzaa is a weeklong holiday celebrating African-American culture. It focuses on family and community.

Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the following seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

A candle is lit every night on a kinara, a seven-branched candelabra.

On December 31 a feast takes place before the holiday wraps up on January 1.

Google Map for coordinates 41.508988 by -81.520014.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.