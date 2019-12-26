Mrs. Clause gives birth to baby boy on Christmas Day

Posted 8:25 pm, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:34PM, December 26, 2019

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJW) — Mr. and Mrs. Clause are officially the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy!

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center took to Twitter to share the announcement, which of course included some holiday humor given the couple’s last name.

“Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon,” the hospital wrote.

A precious photo of the new family was also shared. It shows mom and dad posing with baby Lorenzo who is wearing a Santa hat.

