CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Karren Hansen is 61.

She's been missing since September 3. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress in Lee Township in Carroll County.

Hansen is 5'8" and weighs about 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you can help, contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at (330) 627-2141.

