CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - 31-year-old Carl Sanders was arraigned Thursday in the death of a 73-year-old laundromat employee.

David Brown was killed December 2 at the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat in Maple Heights.

Police say Sanders was assaulting some women at the business when Brown intervened.

Brown was shot.

Sanders is charged with aggravated murder.

The judge upheld is bond of $1 million.

His next court hearing is scheduled for January 2.

