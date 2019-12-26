Lindsey Vonn says equality means ‘men should get engagement rings too,’ in proposal to NHL star P.K. Subban

NEW JERSEY (WJW) – Retired athlete Lindsey Vonn says “actions speak louder than words” when it comes to equality.

She says that’s why she popped the question to NHL star P.K. Subban.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post.

The photo shows P.K. with and ring and the couple in matching pajamas with the dogs gathered around.

“Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe ,” she wrote.