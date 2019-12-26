LeBron James’ daughter launching social media channel

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have basketball superstar LeBron James as a father? Zhuri Nova James wants to give you a look inside her world.

She is launching her own social media channels called “All Things Zhuri” expected to launch on January 1.

You can follow All Things Zhuri on Instagram and YouTube.

LeBron also took to Twitter, encouraging everyone to follow his daughter’s accounts.

“She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess Zhuri Nova,” he wrote. “Through her eyes. All Things Zhuri coming soon!! Subscribe!!! #JamesGang“

She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess 👸🏾Zhuri Nova 💫 through her eyes ❤️❤️ All Things Zhuri coming soon‼️ Subscribe!!! #JamesGang👑https://t.co/7p5fc3dLYa — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 25, 2019

Zhuri, 5, is the youngest member of the James family and is currently in preschool.

She has two older brothers LeBron “Bronny” Jr., 15, and Bryce, 12.

Both of her brothers, as well as her mother, Savannah, and father, were featured in the “All Things Zhuri” promotional video. You can watch it above.

More on LeBron James, here.