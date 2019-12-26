Indians’ Cookie Carrasco delivers Christmas presents to pediatric cancer patients at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Indians pitcher Cookie Carrasco is giving back this holiday season.

On Thursday, he delivered Christmas presents to pediatric cancer patients at the Cleveland Clinic.

“Carlos Carrasco continues to blow us away,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Video of him with some of the children was also shared.

The cause hits close to home for Carrasco who is currently battling leukemia. He was diagnosed earlier this year and is undergoing treatment.

Back in September, he penned an emotional essay about the day he found out and how he’s dealing with the diagnosis.

“As weird as it probably sounds, in some ways I’m grateful for my leukemia because of the opportunity it’s given me to become a role model and symbol for those who might really need some support and inspiration,” he said at the time.

Click here for continuing coverage on Cookie Carrasco.

Carlos Carrasco continues to blow us away. ❤️ Cookie delivered Christmas presents to pediatric cancer patients this morning at the @ClevelandClinic. pic.twitter.com/gXDYWWU1vA — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 26, 2019