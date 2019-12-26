I-TEAM: Exclusive video shows Browns fans stranded on RTA train, again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Exclusive video released to the I-TEAM shows what happened when an RTA train broke down during a recent Browns game, and it’s the same line that left fans stranded before.

Both incidents happened on the Waterfront Line.

In the latest case, security video from the train shows standing room only. Then the passengers jolt back and forth as the train comes to a sudden stop on the tracks. Those riders then have to wait for help to arrive.

RTA said the train had an air pressure problem.

Eventually a second train pulls up to push the broken down train to Tower City. Passengers got dropped off there.

Just weeks earlier, another RTA train came to a stop on the Waterfront Line loaded with passengers after a Sunday night Browns game. The train lost overhead power.

In that incident, riders ended up walking along the tracks to get to a station.

RTA released a statement stressing the mechanical issues happened on the same train line, but the problems were unrelated.

41.499320 -81.694361