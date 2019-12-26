× I-TEAM: Cleveland police supervisor under internal review after traffic stop in Twinsburg

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police have confirmed to the FOX 8 I-TEAM that an internal review of a Christmas night traffic stop involving a Cleveland police supervisor is underway.

It happened in Twinsburg just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A police call sheet states the driver was “swerving all over.”

The call sheet further states the wife of the Cleveland police supervisor took him home.

A Twinsburg police official says no report was made. Charges were not filed.

The I-TEAM is not naming the officer since no charges were filed and the internal review is just beginning.