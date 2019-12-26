Give goats, sheep a holiday snack by discarding your Christmas trees at Stearns Homestead farm

PARMA, Ohio — Christmas is over and it’s almost time to take down your tree. If you’re wondering what to do with your tree, Stearns Homestead farm in Parma will gladly take it off your hands.

According to their Facebook page, the farm will accept your old trees for their goats and sheep to munch on.

The farm will collect live, cut trees once you’re ready to discard them.

All you have to do is enter the facility via the south parking driveway and drop the tree off in front of the pasture.

They ask that you please remove all tinsel and decorations prior to delivery. They also do not accept painted trees.

A tree pick-up service will not be provided. They request that only Parma residents drop off their trees.