Fiesta Bowl Media Day: Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day speaks ahead of playoff semifinal

Posted 12:45 pm, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, December 26, 2019

PHOENIX (WCMH) — After an eventful OSU Christmas Day practice session, the Buckeyes spoke to the media before they take on the Clemson Tigers Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Fiesta Bowl.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke to media ahead of the semifinal playoff game Thursday at noon.

Day called the game against Clemson a “tremendous challenge,” noting he’s “not ready for this team to be done.”

“Some of the practices have been really spirited, really physical,” Day reflected. “I thought we’ve had a good week.”

The media asked Day to talk about the amount of talent that will be on the field from both teams Saturday.

“You talk about a collection of power, speed, strength–you look on both sides [of OSU and Clemson], it’s there,” he commented.

A few hours before, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to media. Watch the full video above.

