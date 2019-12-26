× Elyria police say man headbutted officer during arrest

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria police responding to a domestic violence call say a suspect assaulted an officer during his arrest.

Police were attempting to put Daniel Lee, 29, in a police car around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas.

According to officers, they were trying to put Lee in the back of the car because he refused to get in.

Police say as an officer tried to pull him in across the seat, Lee headbutted an officer three times.

Police say Lee kicked at officers, so they put a restraint around his legs.

Lee was transported to the Lorain County Jail.

He faces multiple charges, including assault on a police officer.