Delaware County officials search for missing 81-year-old man with dementia

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in central Ohio have issued a statewide alert for a missing 81-year-old man.
Tommy Shoemaker left his Emerson Drive residence in Powell, located in Delaware County, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and never returned.
He suffers from dementia and officials are concerned for his safety.
He was last seen wearing grey pants, a blue plaid shirt and a grey vest with navy blue stripes.
Shoemaker is 5’09” tall, weighs 203lbs, and has grey hair and brown eyes.
Police believe he may be driving a brown 2012 Ford Edge with Ohio license plate number GER4407.
More missing persons cases, here.
40.165798 -83.109435