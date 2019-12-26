Delaware County officials search for missing 81-year-old man with dementia

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in central Ohio have issued a statewide alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

Tommy Shoemaker left his Emerson Drive residence in Powell, located in Delaware County, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and never returned.

He suffers from dementia and officials are concerned for his safety.

He was last seen wearing grey pants, a blue plaid shirt and a grey vest with navy blue stripes.

Shoemaker is 5’09” tall, weighs 203lbs, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he may be driving a brown 2012 Ford Edge with Ohio license plate number GER4407.

