Construction crews take advantage of warm weather to work on St. Jude Dream Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) -- Construction crews took advantage of Thursday's warm temperatures to make progress on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home and began pouring the walls of the house.

This year's home is taking shape in Falls Glen in Olmsted Falls. It will be a 3,000 square foot home with a french modern design.

The home is valued at about $500,000.

This is the 8th year that FOX 8 has participated in the dream home and the 5th year for Cleveland Custom Homes.

For the first time this year, five supply companies, all competitors, are coming together for the cause.

In 2019, viewers helped raise $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by buying 20,000 tickets for a chance at winning the dream home.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 20.

Stay with FOX 8 for more on the home's progress.

More on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home, here.