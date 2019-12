Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers as Cleveland's Own throughout the month of December.

Tawina Bizzell established the nonprofit "One Mother to Another."

The organization's goal is to help mothers prepare for the arrival of their newborns by collecting formula, clothes and other essentials for those in need.

To submit your nomination for Cleveland's Own, click here.