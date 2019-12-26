Chance for showers in the morning, temps will be in the low 50s

Posted 8:51 pm, December 26, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The countdown to 2020 is on!

We’re sticking with our mild trend as we close out 2019.  We’re still well above average tonight…

Friday's forecast:

A cold front heads our way bringing hit or miss showers tonight and a line of showers tomorrow morning. A mild start with temperatures in the low 50s. By dinner time, temperatures will have dipped into the mid 40s.

A dry start to the weekend. However, rain is on the horizon for Sunday. It will be a soggy, but rain should be out by the evening. Turning colder as we ring in 2019!

Stay tuned, a system may swipe us as we ring in the New Year.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast

