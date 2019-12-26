Armed suspects attack man and steal his car at west side gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police have released surveillance photos of suspects who are wanted in an aggravated robbery that happened Saturday.

Around 8:20 p.m., a man stopped at a gas station at 5110 Clark Ave.

Police say four young men who were armed started attacking him as he walked back to his car.

The suspects took his keys and stole his vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was a white Buick Century.

The suspect’s vehicle was a silver Toyota Corolla.

If you can help police, call (216)623-5217.