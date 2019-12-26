Amazon delivery driver caught on camera delivering package and then stealing it, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — An Amazon delivery driver is charged with burglary and theft after he allegedly stole a package while working.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident reportedly happened on Dec. 19. The homeowner said he was notified that his package had been delivered, but it was nowhere to be found. That’s when he checked his surveillance cameras and saw the driver drop it off, take a confirmation photo, and then leave with it.

Sheriff Grady Judd said they reached out to Amazon for help identifying the suspect but didn’t have much luck. The company told detectives they needed a subpoena.

“All we needed was a name—they knew who committed this crime in Polk County, and they would not tell us without us serving legal process to their corporate headquarters in Delaware. This is just irresponsible on their part,” said Sheriff Judd.

So instead, detectives had to use security footage from the neighborhood to get a vehicle tag number and track down the suspect, who since been identified as 27-year-old Jose Campos.

He confessed to the crime, according to the sheriff’s office.