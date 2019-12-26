Abandoned cat bearing striking resemblance to ‘Baby Yoda’ goes viral

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WJW) — An injured cat who was brought to an animal shelter in North Carolina has gone viral because of her resemblance to the Disney character “Baby Yoda.”

The cat, now referred to as “Baby Yoda Cat,” was brought to the Cabarrus Animal Hospital in Kannapolis after she was found by a volunteer with the Humane Society of Rowan County.

The shelter says she was brought to the hospital with a deep neck wound, an upper-respiratory infection, hair loss, fleas and intestinal parasites.

She is under medical supervision and being fostered by a Cabarrus Animal Hospital employee.

The shelter says Baby Yoda Cat quickly went viral after they shared photos of her on their social media accounts. She was featured on various media outlets including Love Meow and Good Morning America.

According to her Facebook page, Baby Yoda Cat plans to be the spokes kitty for all the homeless animals around the world that are being euthanized in animal shelters due to lack of homes.

Cabarrus Animal Hospital is currently accepting local adoption applications, but Baby Yoda Cat won’t officially be available for adoption until her wounds are healed, she is spayed, microchipped, and receives her second round of vaccines and dewormer.

Baby Yoda Cat is expected to have a long road to recovery. You can follow her journey on Facebook.