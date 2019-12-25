Wooster woman killed on Christmas Eve by driver who failed to stop at stop sign, according to OSHP

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash that killed a Wooster woman on Christmas Eve.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Honeytown Road and Smithville Western Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Troopers say a vehicle headed south on Honeytown Road did not stop at a stop sign for Smithville Western Road.

The car hit another vehicle that was turning onto Honeytown Road from Smithville Western.

Troopers say the passenger of the vehicle that was hit was killed.

She’s been identified as 87-year-old Phyllis Workman.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was unhurt.

Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.