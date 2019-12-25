What’s open Christmas Day?

(WJW) – No matter how well you plan ahead, sometimes Christmas still calls for at least one stop at the store.

According to USA Today, here’s what is open on Christmas if you need to make a stop:

7-Eleven: Most locations open 24 hours

Acme: Hours vary.

Albertsons: Hours vary.

Circle K: Hours vary, some open 24 hours.

CVS: Most open regular hours though many pharmacies will be closed.

Family Dollar: Some locations are open special hours Wednesday.

Love’s Travel Stops: Open 24 hours.

Pilot Flying J: Most open 24 hours or regular hours.

Rite-Aid: Most locations open but hours vary.

Safeway: Hours vary but many are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sheetz: Open 24 hours.

Speedway: Hours vary.

Walgreens: Most open regular hours though many pharmacies will be closed.

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

Applebee’s: Not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees.

Boston Market: Nearly all locations are open Wednesday but menu selections and hours may vary by location.

Buca di Beppo: Most open regular hours.

Burger King: Select locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Checker’s: Most open regular hours.

Chinese restaurants: It’s a tradition for Chinese restaurants to be open Christmas. Check with your favorite for hours.

Dave & Buster’s: Check your closest location’s hours online.

Denny’s: Open 24 hours.

Dunkin’: Hours vary and not all locations will be open. Check the Dunkin’ mobile app to confirm whether your local store is open.

Hooters: Many locations open at 4 p.m., but hours can vary.

Huddle House: Hours vary.

IHOP: Most locations will be open regular hours Wednesday. IHOP has a limited-time Elf on the Shelf menu and kids eat free promotion through Jan. 1.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Hours posted here

Luby’s: Special menu available.

Macaroni Grill: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McDonald’s: Participating locations are open Wednesday, hours vary.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: 2 to 9 p.m.

Panda Express: Hours vary.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: Some locations will have special hours Wednesday.

Ruth Chris’ Steak House: Reservations are recommended and can be made online.

Starbucks: Not all locations are open and hours vary. Check with your closest location and hours will be updated on the app and website.

Steak ‘n Shake: Most will be open, call for your closest location’s hours.

TGI Fridays: Some locations will be open special hours, which vary.

Tony Roma’s: Hours vary.