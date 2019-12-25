Waitress given $1,300 tip after losing sister to cancer before the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION GROVE, Wisc. -- A grieving waitress in Wisconsin received a $1,300 just days before Christmas.

According to FOX 6, Michele Bachman has worked in the service industry since she was 16 and she's been working at Mulberry's Pancakes and Cafe for a little over a year.

On Sunday, a group of 13 women sat in her section.

Bachman says it was a seemingly normal party until it was time to pay.

"I put the check down and told them all, 'Merry Christmas, it was a pleasure taking care of them,' and I walked away," Bachman told the news outlet.

When she came back Bachman found that the women had left her a special Christmas card.

Bachman says she opened the card and was absolutely shocked to find 13 $100 bills inside it.

She says their random act of kindness had an immediate impact on her.

Bachman says is her first Christmas without her sister, Stephanie, who passed in October after they battled cancer together.

"As Christmas came, I kind of felt like I had lost a part of me," Bachman reportedly said. "I think actually, she's up there, and she knew that I was kind of still sad about this, and honestly, I feel like she sent those. She's an angel, and she sent those angels to me."

While she isn't sure how she'll be spending the money, Bachman says she plans to spread the message that the women left.

The women are reportedly part of an organization called Orchestrating Good whose mission is to raise awareness of the good surrounding us every day.