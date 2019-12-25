String of distraction burglaries reported on west side, residents urged to be careful

Posted 9:58 pm, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52PM, December 25, 2019
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) --  As people enjoyed an unseasonably warm Christmas Day at the Rocky River park, a recent string of distraction burglaries on the west side was on the minds of many.

“I’ve heard people get tricked. Someone rings the door bell and another takes stuff, it’s heartbreaking this time of year,” said resident Brian McConville.

Rocky River Police said an elderly woman on Beach Cliff Boulevard was the latest victim.

She reported that a man came to the door and convinced her to let him in. While they talked, another person entered and stole cash and jewelry.

Similar crimes have been reported in other neighboring cities, including Bay Village and Avon Lake.

If you are approached by a suspicious person claiming to be a utility worker, you're urged to call police.

