Porch pirates caught with 108 packages after car flips over during chase, deputies say

BUTTE COUNTY, Ca. (WJW) — Two porch pirates are behind bars after they were caught with 108 stolen packages this week.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, it all started on Monday when a witness saw a man taking mail from mailboxes and called 911.

From there, deputies were able to identify the suspect vehicle and a chase ensued. Not long after, the driver lost control and rolled over.

Inside were two suspects: a 26-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. Both were uninjured.

Deputies found 108 packages and envelopes addressed to 56 people and 37 different addresses during the search.

Methamphetamine, gift cards, prepaid cards and hundreds of dollars in cash was also recovered.

The pair is now facing multiple charges including identity theft, mail theft and violation of probation.