Once the fog burns off, the only thing you’ll need Christmas Day is your sunglasses

Posted 7:12 am, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50AM, December 25, 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Dense fog is still showing up in pockets, nooks and crannies across parts of NE Ohio, the advisory is active until 10 AM. Rudolph had his nose set to Low-Beam!

Christmas day looks Merry and bright! Hope you get new sunglasses for Christmas! Or a bike! Or something you can use outside while we have these mild temps!

Warm front lifts north and our temps slowly rise, bringing back the 50’s Christmas day.  It’s a green Christmas!

In order for it to be considered a “White” Christmas there has to be an inch of snow on the ground Christmas Day.  Hope Santa brings you sunglasses.  Sun glare the only travel problems on Christmas.

