N.H. officers help deliver baby on side of the highway on Christmas Day

CONCORD, N.H. (WJW) — Three officers are being recognized for coming to the aid of a woman in labor the side of the highway.

According to New Hampshire State Police’s Facebook page, a couple had to pull over on I-93 just after midnight on Christmas.

They realized they weren’t going to be able to make it to the hospital in time.

Fortunately, Sgt. Vincent Grieco, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, and Officer Ryan Nolan were able to assist in delivering the baby.

“All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” the post said.

The department also shared an adorable photo with the happy parents and baby Dominic at the hospital.