Multiple people shot on Christmas Day in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating three separate shootings that happened on Christmas Day.

According to the department, the first took place around noon in the 10500 block of Woodland Avenue.

A man was reportedly shot and taken to University Hospitals. His current condition is unknown.

The second one happened around 3 p.m. near E. 116th and Kinsman Road.

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and another man was shot in the arm. The suspect fled on foot.

The last shooting occurred on Benham Avenue about an hour later.

A 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were both taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5300.